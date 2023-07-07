A new international trophy is born, the 2023 club challenge: which teams participate and when the new trophy is played Uefa and Conmebol have conceived and made its birth official.

Sevilla and Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) will face off on July 19 on the field of the Spanish stadium. the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. It starts like this.

Like the Intercontinental of the 60s, 70s and 80s: but among the winners of the minor cups

As part of the collaboration agreement between UEFA and CONMEBOL, the two confederations have announced the pilot edition of the Club Challenge: a match between the winners of the 2022/23 Europa League, Sevilla after the final against Roma, and the winners of the Conmebol Sudamericana 2022 cup, Independiente del Valle (Ecuador). It will be a dry game that is played in 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the match ends in a draw in regular time, it goes directly to penalties. Tickets will be made available to supporters of both clubs and the general public via Sevilla. See also Aleix Espargaro witness of Marquez's fall: "I've never seen anything like it"

The first edition will be called “Antonio Puerta XII” in honor of the former Sevilla player, who died in 2007, at the age of 22, following a cardiac arrest. A tragedy that took place a few days before the European Super Cup final between Milan and Seville in August 2007, then won 3-1 by the Rossoneri.

Here’s how Sevilla officially announced the event: “Sevilla and Independiente del Valle will play a very special edition of the Antonio Puerta Trophy on 19 July at Sánchez Pizjuán. UEFA wanted to join our flagship trophy through its collaboration with CONMEBOL, sponsoring the pilot edition of the Antonio Puerta Club Challenge Trophy edition A match between the champion of the Europa League 2022/23 and the winner of the Copa Sudamericana 2022, Independiente del Valle from Ecuador”.

July 7th – 6.42pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Uefa #South #America #trophy #cup #winners #starts #Seville