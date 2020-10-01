The UEFA Executive Committee has decided this Thursday, after the success of the pilot match of the UEFA Super Cup played in Budapest on 24 September, to allow the partial return of spectators in UEFA matches (Champions, Europa League, Liga de Nations, team friendlies and Youth League) where local laws allow, starting in next week’s national team matches.

The number of spectators will be limited to 30% of the respective capacity of the stadiums. Visiting fans will not be allowed to enter games until further notice.

Both the admission of fans and the capacity limit are subject to the decision of the local authorities. UEFA matches may not be played with spectators where local authorities do not allow it, and the 30% capacity limit can only be reached when the limit set by local authorities is not lower, in which case that limit would apply.

Social distance will be mandatory for spectators and other precautionary measures such as the use of masks must be implemented in accordance with local regulations.

These measures are part of the ‘UEFA Minimum Health and Hygiene Requirements for the Return of Spectators’ that were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee and that the match organizers will have to respect. However, the exact health and safety measures to be taken should be based on the local situation and the specific laws and regulations imposed by the competent local authorities.

The UEFA Super Cup proved that it is possible for fans to attend football matches in the right circumstancesPutting your health and safety first with the implementation of comprehensive mitigation measures. The match also demonstrated the fans’ acceptance of the health precautionary measures and their willingness to follow them and behave accordingly.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President

“Today’s decision is a sensible first step that puts the health of the fans first and respects the laws of each country. Although we all face a common enemy such as COVID, different countries have different approaches and challenges in a given moment. This decision allows much more local flexibility than before to treat the admission of fans, always respecting the assessment of the local authorities. “

“27 countries of the continent already allow the entry of fans to some extent. This decision will allow for a consistent country-by-country approach and not competition by competition, which was sometimes difficult for fans to understand. “

“In these difficult times, it is important to restore hope and passion to football fans and we urge them to behave appropriately and respect the sanitary measures in force for their own health and that of their club or national teammates national”.