Member of the Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Jesper Möller announced the possibility of excluding 12 top European clubs of the founders of the Super League from tournaments under the auspices of the organization. It is reported on Monday, April 19, “Sport-Express”…

At the same time, it is noted that if the relevant decision is made, the football clubs “Real”, “Manchester City” and “Chelsea” may be suspended from participation in the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

“An extraordinary meeting of the executive committee will take place on Friday. I expect that 12 clubs will be disqualified “, – quotes the words of Meller DR Sporten…

Earlier, on April 18, 12 football clubs announced the creation of a football Super League. They included British Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, Spanish Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Real, as well as Italian Milan, Inter “and” Juventus “. It was noted that eight more teams will be announced later. The tournament is expected to start in August 2021.

On the same day, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the Football Association of England (The FA) and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) issued a joint statement condemning the creation of the European Super League. It also emphasized that they will take all available measures to prevent its formation.

On April 19, the president of Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL) Sergei Pryadkin announced his solidarity with the position of UEFA and all those who oppose the creation of the Super League.

On the same day, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said that the players of the clubs participating in the Super League will not be able to represent their teams at the European and World Championships. In addition, according to him, from 2024 the number of participants in the main round of the Champions League will be increased from 32 to 36 teams.