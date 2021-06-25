Lausanne (AFP)

The European Football Association (UEFA) has agreed to withdraw beer bottles from Muslim players during press conferences if they apply for this, after the behavior of France midfielder Paul Pogba, which sparked widespread controversy.

A spokesman for the Continental Federation of the game confirmed information reported by the British newspaper “Daily Telegraph”: We will ask the Muslim players if they agree or not, noting that the matter is about beer without alcohol.

The spokesman also added that beer producer Heineken, one of the main sponsors of the European Cup, “approves of this approach.”

Pogba had withdrawn the beer bottle placed in front of him on the table, before speaking to reporters during the press conference after the end of the France-Germany match, which sparked widespread controversy on social media, especially since the French midfielder’s behavior came 24 hours after the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo withdrew Two bottles of “Coca-Cola” and demanded to drink water instead of the famous American soft drink.

The Confederation had indicated later, after the two incidents, that players in general do not face any fine, but it reminded the federations of the 24 teams participating in the continental tournament of the importance of sponsoring companies “for the tournament and European football in general.