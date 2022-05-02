UEFA has excluded Russian club teams from the Champions League and other European cups for the 2022-2023 season and the Russian women’s national team from Euro 2022. The measure linked to the invasion of Ukraine was announced by the same governing body of European football, explaining that the place of the Russian women’s national team will be taken by Portugal. “Russia will not have affiliated clubs in UEFA competitions for the 2022/2023 season”, reads a statement.

In February, UEFA had already suspended the clubs and the Russian national football team indefinitely. Now the Uefa Executive has explained that it has adopted a series of measures “for the next competitions, to ensure their smooth running in a safe and secure environment for all concerned”.

As for the Nations League, «Russia will not participate in Group 2 of League B and will automatically be ranked fourth in the group. Consequently, he will be relegated at the end of the group stage and will be ranked 16th and last in League B ».

For women, Russia excluded from the next European Championships (it will be replaced by Portugal) and from the qualifying round for the World Cup, also stop at the men’s Under 21 while at club level, “Russia will not have affiliated clubs that will participate in Uefa competitions in the 2022 season / 23. As a result, the respective access lists of men’s and women’s club competitions have been rebalanced according to the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations. In addition, Russia will be awarded a number of coefficient points equivalent to the lowest number obtained in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4,333 points for the men’s club coefficient and 1,750 points for the women’s club coefficient for the purposes of calculating points for the season. 2022/23 “.

In the official women’s futsal also the exclusion from the final phase of the European Championships in July (with Hungary being rescued) and from the qualifications to those of 2023 and the 2024 World Cup. As for the youth competitions, Russia will not participate in the Under 17 European Championships Under 19 men and women 2022/23.

The Europeans of 2028/32

Finally, the candidacy presented by the Russian Football Federation to host Euro2028 or Euro2032 was declared “unsuitable”. The Uefa Executive is waiting to call further meetings to reassess the legal and factual situation as appropriate and to adopt further decisions as needed.