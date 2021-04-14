Rome (AFP)

The European Football Association (UEFA) confirmed its full approval of the city of Rome among the host cities for the European Cup 2020 finals postponed to next summer due to the Corona virus, after the Italian capital gave guarantees that “no less than 25%” of the audience will attend the Olympic stadium, which It was at risk of losing hosting its four matches in the continental championship.

“The authorities have ensured that at least 25% of the stadium will be filled,” the European Union said, adding, “As a result, UEFA considers that Rome is completely certain as the host of the tournament, and fans who have tickets to matches in Rome must know that it will not be done.” Granting exemptions for any travel restrictions that will be applied at that time, for people coming from outside Italy. ”

Despite the health situation due to the “Covid-19” virus, the European Commission imposed the mass attendance of European Cup matches, a condition not to withdraw the organization of matches from the cities concerned with hosting.

Only three of the 12 cities that were initially selected are still threatening to withdraw the organization for not providing assurances of the presence of fans in the stadiums. These are Bilbao (Spain), Dublin (Ireland) and Munich (Germany). A final decision is expected next Monday, during a meeting. European Union Executive Committee.

The European Cup was scheduled to be held last summer in 12 cities from 12 countries, but the Corona virus caused a year to be postponed, to be held between June 11 and July 11 next.

Rome hosts Italy in the group stage, where Turkey, Switzerland and Wales meet at the opening, in addition to a quarter-final match.