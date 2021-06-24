Uefa abolishes the “double” away goal rule

There Uefa will abolish, starting next season and in all its club competitions, the rule of the away goal with double value, often decisive for determining the qualification of a particular team. The rule was introduced in 1965 and will now be replaced, in the event of an overall tie in goals after the home and away matches, by the dispute of two overtime of 15 minutes and, if necessary, from the penalty lottery.

Says the president of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin: “The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965. However, the question of its abolition has been debated in various matches in recent years. Although there was no unanimity of opinion, many coaches, fans and other football players have questioned its correctness and expressed a preference for the abolition of the rule. Its impact, however, now went against its original purpose as dissuaded the home teams – especially in the first leg – from attacking, because they feared they would concede a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage.