UEFA ends the ‘away goals rule’ in European football after 56 years. That’s what makes the bond Thursday announced. From the coming season, in European tournaments in the event of a tie over two matches, the number of away goals scored will no longer be taken into account, but will always be extended. If the score is still tied, a penalty shootout will follow.

The rule was introduced by UEFA in 1965, because home teams statistically scored far more often than their opponents. This home advantage has declined significantly in recent decades. According to the association, this is partly due to the increased quality and standardized sizes of football fields, better training of referees, the introduction of the VAR and more comfortable ways of traveling. The decision will apply to men’s, women’s and youth football.

The decision also changes the criteria for determining the final standings in group stages of European tournaments, such as the European Championship, Champions League and the Europa League. If two or more teams finish on the same number of points and the mutual result is equal, the number of away goals scored is no longer taken into account in the first instance. However, the number of away goals scored in all group matches can ultimately play a decisive role if other criteria do not make the difference.