Do you remember the knight Juan Luis? The man seems to have disappeared.

In the UeD program, within the throne over there are many knights and the ladies who participate in the studio. One of the most loved and now veterans of the program is the checkers Gemma Galgani. She surely she is one of the undisputed protagonists of the female parterre of the throne over.

The Turin lady is also renowned for the bizarre clashes with the columnist Tina Cipollari. Galgani is courted by many knights who try to conquer her. One of the men who came into the program for know the Turin lady is the Venezuelan Juan Luis.

Juan it’s a dentist which in private life seems to be very particular. The man lost his parents when he was very young and also a daughter.

Juan lives in the Neapolitan area with his other teenage daughter, who is attending high school. The dentist did everything to woo the splendid Turin lady. Gemma Galgani is also known for her romantic nature and thanks to the gallant manners of the knight, a frequentation of her had begun.

Between Gemma and Juan there were many outsiders but they never went beyond the simple kiss. Obviously the Turin lady had doubts about the interest that Juan proclaimed towards her. Gemma has often accused the knight of wanting to continue dating her only to have more fame than her.

The Venezuelan has repeatedly tried to speak out and justify himself but his words have been in vain. Juan was very busy and interested in the Turin lady. But the situation inside the studio had become unbearable. In fact, Tina Cipollari was always between the two, ready to speak out about her and to accuse Gemma.

Plus, rumors say Juan had one attendance also outside the studio with a mysterious woman, whereupon Gemma got even more angry. This is precisely the reason why Juan Luis decided to leave the study of the UeD program.