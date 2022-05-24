Take the totonome: who will sit on the throne in the new edition? The web goes wild

As happens every year, once again the dating show of Maria De Filippi, UeD, goes towards the summer break typical of the program. The paths of the tronists have now almost all come to an end. Soon also i protagonists of the throne over will greet us waiting for next September.

But the Mediaset program always creates great curiosity. The fansalthough there are still many twists to be revealed in this year’s edition, they ask themselves already which ones Announcements await them in September.

What viewers are asking and above all who will be seated on the throne early next season. M not only that, also who will be the suitors and suitors. But the curiosity also concerns the throne over: which protagonists will they decide to return to the studio?

Who, on the other hand, will decide to abandon the program with the arrival of the new edition? Obviously, there is no official information about it, but the web is starting to make the first hypotheses. Again, it is started the totonome for this beloved program by Maria De Filippi.

What is certain, for the moment, is that the official UeD social accounts have published the posters of the castingthat are currently open. The web, however, already has some ideas about who might decide to participate in the program.

Many have expressed themselves in this regard, indicating their preferences on what could be the next protagonists of the dating showespecially based on what they saw during the current edition.

Among those who have certainly put themselves on the line Federica Aversano, Lilli Pugliese And Federico they stood out among the public’s preferences. Many then seem to have appreciated the paths of Aurora Colombo and Alessandro Verdolini. Unfortunately, it is still too early to speculate so we just have to wait for more news.