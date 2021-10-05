Who is Gabrio, the new suitor of the tronista Andrea Nicole? Here is some news about him

In the UeD Classic Throne, a suitor appears who attracts the attention of the public. He is Gabrio, dropped by courting Andrea Nicole. The boy was born in Russia, today he is ecological operator and father of a child born of a previous relationship. Has a past tormented and full of suffering that make his eyes ice.

The suitor shows his interest in the tronista Andrea Nicole. In telling each other, the two find themselves in a suffering from the past that unites them. The boy is called Gabrio Lanni, was born in Volgograd from two separated parents. A marked childhood from a mother not very present and the responsibility of the growth of the brother, given the continuity parental abandonment.

“He was not much at home, he spent his time around getting drunk and doing something”, says the suitor in the first person, referring to the one who was the biological mother. A woman who often beat her children abruptly: in fact, at the age of 8, Gabrio was brought to Italy and given in foster care to a couple from Forlì. He gets engaged and soon becomes the father of a son named is Ethan.

Today Lanni is an ecological operator and his free time is dedicated entirely to his son. A particular and touching story that of the boy, who chooses to woo Nicole and decides to share pieces of his private life with her. But as he himself declared, he does not want to pity anyone, but only to expose his sensitivity towards suffering.

A suffering that also unites the life path of Andrea Nicole, who a few years ago completed a path of transition from man to woman. The UeD tronista defines him as the giant with good eyes: “There is so much more hidden that must be discovered,” Nicole says about him. The two have allowed themselves an external and between them a certain feeling is already born that neither of them has been able to disguise.

