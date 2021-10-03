The new season of the program has just begun but is already full of news. A UeD yes presents a new suitor which attracts the attention of the public. Ciprian Aftim descends from the steps to court the tronista Andrea Nicole. The Roman boy is 29, born in 1992. Ciprian has Romanian origins.

Upon graduation, she decides to undertake the Faculty of Nursing Sciences. His studies allow him today a working career just like physiotherapist. Passion e the hobby for the fitness they give him a second job like personal trainer, in the gym he attended in Ariccia. But the boy is not a new face of the show.

In 2016, in the House Party broadcast on Canale 5, she participates as a model. The spotlight is on Ciprian for the newly born feeling with the tronista Andrea, who has just completed her transition from man to woman a few years ago. The two have already granted several external and the suitor did not hide his perplexities on the particular story of the tronista. For her part, Nicole seems very taken and involved with the boy.

We went digging into his Instagram profile, which already boasts twelve thousand followers. But despite his becoming a public figure account remains private. What it turned out is that his profile is flooded with shots of him in his work. In one of the last episodes, Nicole had indulged in a long rant.

After the external encounter with Ciprian, the girl admits her strong embarrassment in confronting him. Her past does not allow her to live her present in serenity. The suitor of UeD, for his part, reveals that he spoke in the family about the particular story of the tronista. The boy’s family members understand the situation and leave ample room for decision to the suitor.

