UeD has closed its doors for almost a month now, leaving all fans with the breathless. The great ones protagonists of the program continue to entertain the public, informing the fans through social media. But, of course, the viewers they are still curious to know who will be part of the next edition and who instead will decide of abandon it.

Fortunately, the most knowledgeable in the industry managed to obtain the latest rumors concerning the protagonists of the format of the Mediaset. There were many rumors that, in the last period, had followed one another on the possible changes that UeD could undergo. Many of these rumors were denied in the bud, such as that of the alleged abandonment of Gemma Galgani at the dating show.

Source Google

There had also been rumors, even these denials, about a possible one replacement of Queen Mary to run the format. So what will happen from September onwards? Let’s go and find out together. Many have wondered if a classic version will continue to exist of the program. Given the great success that the union of the classic format with the over one found in the last edition, in all probability this organization will also be used from September.

Source Google

Besides Gemma Galgani, surely we will still see sitting in the parterre of the throne over also Ida Platano and Armando Incarnato, timeless protagonists. There remains a big question mark about what they will decide to do Riccardo Guarnieri and Roberta Di Padua: their presence has not yet been confirmed, but it is not difficult to imagine that we will still see the two in the program.

Source Google

But to intrigue more the public and to create more doubts are two other faces. Let’s talk about Luca Cenerelli and Elisabetta Simone. The two seem to have decided to try to continue their attendance even with the cameras off, so it is a mystery if they will be present in the next edition of UeD. Another character in perhaps is Biagio Di Maro, from whom no news has yet arrived