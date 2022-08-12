There is a rumor that Gianni Sperti may not be present in the new episodes

The last edition of UeD has been over for some time now: ladies and knights, as well as commentators, are enjoying a well-deserved holiday in view of the return in style that will take place in September. The same, however, certainly does not apply to the hostess Maria De Filippi or to the production of the program.

These stable leaders of the dating show are currently working hard to form the cast and, above all, to choose the tronists who will sit on the red chair at the beginning of the next edition. The curiosity of the public is skyrocketing, everyone is already impatient to know the identities of the next protagonists of the classical throne and so the totonome has already begun.

The latest rumors, however, do not concern possible tronists at all, but a much more stable figure in the program: the opinion leaders. All fans of the program are well aware that the commentators of the dating show are in effect the pillars of the format.

It seems impossible to think of an edition of the program without Tina Cipollari or Gianni Sperti. Yet, a rumor circulates insistently on the web that the former dancer may not be present in the new episodes of September.

Behind this exclusion there would be the hand of the hostess, Maria De Filippi. But what is this decision due to? What is happening between Gianni and De Filippi? Soon said.

The public surely already knows that Maria, with her company Fascino, will take care of the relaunch of the reality show La Talpa. She and her editors are already at work to form the cast and it seems that Gianni Sperti’s alleged farewell to UeD has to do with these events.

Is it possible that Maria has chosen her columnist to be part of the new edition of La Talpa that she is relaunching with great commitment? For now, nothing for sure, but surely Queen Mary knows how to create a respectable format.