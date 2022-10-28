Nadia and Massimiliano went out together with Men and Women to live their love story

Without a shadow of a doubt Nadia and Massimiliano have been one of the most loved and esteemed couples of the over throne of Men and women. After leaving the program led by Maria De Filippi together, it seems that the couple is more united than ever. However, the fans did not notice a detail. Let’s find out together what it is.

Nadia and Massimiliano are one of the few couples of the throne over exit from Mediaset studios to live out theirs love. The two met within the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. Although the knight did not initially give her much confidence, the woman has now become one of the most important people in her life.

Since its prime entrance to Men and women, Massimiliano had come down the stairs to woo Gemma Galgani. Subsequently Nadia came forward inviting the man to a first date to keep her company over a nice glass of wine. Although she had declared that the man did not respect the prototype of her, the former dame is in love hopelessly.

The same feeling was born in the soul of Maximilian. In light of this, after a period of dating, the couple decided to leave Maria De Filippi’s program together. But how is theirs going now love story? The two show themselves serene and happy on social media and everything seems to be going well.

Now fans of the Canale 5 format are hoping for their own return in the Mediaset study. In the meantime, a detail. This is the new look of Nadia who appeared with bangs in a photo that portrays her next to Massimiliano.