Some of the characters who have passed through the UeD studio have certainly left their mark on the hearts of viewers. Tronists and suitors (and vice versa) as well as ladies and knights all give their contribution in the dating show, making a place in the hearts of the fans.

This is why, when the program stops for the usual summer break, all those who follow it assiduously flock to social media in search of information regarding their past and present favorites.

One of the suitors who certainly has not been forgotten by viewers is Mario Serpa, who had sharpened an important record in the living room of UeD. As the most loyal fans will remember, some time ago Maria De Filippi had launched a novelty.

The first gay throne, which also had the purpose of normalizing the meeting and falling in love between people of the same sex on TV. To sit on the most coveted throne of the small screen on Claudio Sona, a very shy boy who, however, enjoyed considerable success. It was many who showed up with the intention of courting him and, among all, Claudio chose Mario. The two together formed UeD’s first homosexual couple.

Mario managed to hit the hostess, who offered him to stay in the studio alongside Gianni sperti and Tina Cipollari as a commentator of UeD. Mario played this role in an excellent way for several years until the fateful day when everything went down the drain.

The boy became the protagonist of a furious quarrel with Raffaella Mennoia, one of the most famous authors of the program. But it does not end there: it was precisely in that period that Mario’s relationship with Claudio had entered into crisis. In short, a really difficult period that led Serpa to make a clear decision.

The boy, in fact, not only decided to leave the world of entertainment forever, but also decided to leave the country. After this series of unfortunate events, Mario took a one-way ticket to America and has lived in New York ever since. Today, Mario works mainly thanks to social networks where he boasts a considerable following.