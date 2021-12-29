As we all know by now, the UeD episode recorded on Thursday 16 December was the right stage for the choice of the tronista Roberta Giusti, which fell on the suitor Samuel. But many are wondering: how did the non-choice react, Luca. Roberta’s choice fell on the underdog suitor, Samuele.

Source UeD study

Yes indeed, many were convinced that Luca was the favorite. But in the last episodes, Luca had revealed more than once, his dissatisfaction with some attitudes that Roberta had had, both in the episode and in the external ones. His impatience was rooted in doubts and perplexities about the tronista’s interest in him.

And while the public was convinced that the girl was actually doing all of this just for greater interest, the truth was quite different. Only at the moment of the choice, it is understood that perhaps the attitude taken by Roberta was only due to a lesser enthusiasm towards Luca, compared to that instead nourished for Samuel. A furious quarrel takes place in the studio over a particular sentence, said by the girl.

After Luca, for the umpteenth time, had continued to explain his doubts, the UeD tronista Roberta had attacked like this: “What are you doing here? Stay in the chair for no reason “. The sentence obviously had triggered the reaction of the Roman, who therefore decided to leave and not return. Then, in the last episode, Luca was not there not even presented in the studio, sending a letter to say goodbye to the program.

Many were convinced that in reality, Roberta’s had not been a real choice, but more of a fallback given the absence of Luca. A sort of victory, by Samuele, by retreat. Was it this last reaction that pushed the suitor towards Samuele’s choice? Or perhaps the suitor had understood well that he was not the favorite? Doubts remain.