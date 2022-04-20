Rumors about the new program. There will be no Maria De Filippi at the helm. Here is who will replace it

There are very interesting rumors about the program of Maria De Filippi, UeD. Mediaset, together with the presenter, is working on a new format dedicated exclusively to VIP characters. The indiscretion is launched by the weekly Nuovo TV.

The director Riccardo Signoretti gives some previews on the Canale 5 dating show. The first bombshell is that al helm there will be no more Maria De Philippiwho would decide to work behind the scenes.

UeD Vip: here is who will replace Maria De Filippi

The eligible names are Silvia Toffanin current presenter of the successful Talk Show ‘Verissimo’ broadcast on Saturday and Sunday on Canale 5 o Simona Ventura.

Two characters, who for some time had been revolving around the programs of Maurizio Costanzo’s wife. Other news interesting comes always from the weekly Nuovo, which suggests the first names of UeD vip tronisti.

We are talking about Valeria Marini and Pamela Prati. But not only that: also Antonio Zequilajust eliminated from L’Isola Dei Famosi, declared that he was ready and willing to participate in the De Filippi program.

There are several job opportunities that lie ahead for Pamela Prati, who together with Veronica Cozzani (the mother of Belen, Jeremias and Cecilia Rodriguez), are also candidates for a possible participation in the Big Brother Vip.

The former Primadonna del Bagaglino has only one goal: to return to the small screen. La Prati wants to get back into the game to try to win back the public. Thus cleaning up the image after the scandal of the imaginary boyfriend Mark Caltagirone.

But returning to De Filippi, the fans are eagerly awaiting the news that its program will present. The vip throne is scheduled for the summer season, coinciding with the suspension of the classic throne and throne over.