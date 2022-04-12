He has recently entered the classic UeD throne Veronica Rimondi. The girl begins to make her firsts outside and went out with the suitor Fernando Picariello. The tronista, however, once in the studio, appears annoyed. The two sit in the study center and Maria De Filippi starts the clip of their exterior.

It shows Veronica who enters a house where she is greeted by Fernando, who is cooking pancakes. The boy, while he is intent on mixing the ingredients, dips a finger of the tronista in the batter and then if it puts in mouth. A gesture that Veronica didn’t like it at all, that it did deems it inappropriate and too confidential. In the studio, the UeD tronista makes the external commentary to the boy, asking him what he thought of it.

He replies like this: “I went home and I wasn’t very happy with the outsider, she didn’t give me much. I expected it to be different, but I realized that maybe it’s up to me. I see that I’m not natural ”.

“In life, when I know a person, I need some time. For me there is a shield from both me and you. But even in past acquaintances, for me it has always been gradual, I don’t let myself go so easily “.

At this point, she is the one to take the floor, who displaces: “You have defined yourself as an introverted person who has a hard time letting go. A reserved person, the second time he sees a girl with whom he has no confidence, goes to suck her finger? “.

Fernando does not understand and asks: “Did it seem exaggerated as what? She came to me like this. She was almost a gag “. The tronista adds: “It seemed to me a constructed gesture. I’ll explain, I’m not a bigot “.

“You seem unnatural to me, if it had been me or someone else it would have been exactly the same. In my opinion you think more about yourself than me. That gesture didn’t come spontaneously, you had already decided it “.