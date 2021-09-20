Not long ago there was a controversy over the statements made by the former lady Valentina Autiero with reference to the drafting of UeD. The woman indulged in several comments regarding the program. These claims had raised various criticisms on the web. The Autiero was accused of having moved, thus, of the criticisms not only towards the editorial board but also towards the same Maria De Filippi.

In light of everything, today the woman wants to clarify the misunderstanding happened, revealing all the truth and the background never told. Valentina has been an important presence on the dating show for several years. The lady was often the protagonist in the study center, giving life to different dynamics. Historical face much appreciated by viewers for its dynamic character and its frankness.

But what happened? Let’s find out what Autiero said later. The former dame, in recent months, has decided to do not return to studies despite her current sentimental situation, you don’t see her in the company of a man. He entrusts his words to Mondo TV 24 magazine, to which he tells what his experience within UeD really was, thus also expressing some personal thoughts on the current protagonists of the program.

UeD: Valentina Autiero replies to the accusations

The lady was accused of speaking ill of Maria De Filippi. Valentina, however, does not agree with these statements and intervenes to clarify the situation once and for all. He wants to clarify that during the course of the last interview he never expressed opinions negative against the authors or the host.

Autiero actually limited herself to talking only and exclusively about some characters who are still present in the program today and some couples that have formed. So much so that the former reserves only words of esteem for De Filippi: “A point of reference during all my experience in the studio”. The exact opposite of what has been said by some journalists in reference to the incident.

