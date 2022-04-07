The knight Riccardo Guarnieri returns to the studio and is immediately confronted with his ex Ida Platano

The episode of UeD opens with a furious quarrel between Tina Cipollari and the lady Pinuccia. The lady ends in tears. Then the surprise everyone was waiting for: the entry into the studio of Riccardo Guarnieri. A return with great fanfare that immediately sees one discussion with Ida Platano.

But the truce is upon us. Let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. As mentioned, the show opens with the clash between the columnist and Pinuccia. The lady gives to her knight Alexander a bag of rice with a vitriolic ticket that lifts many controversy.

The man is annoyed by the woman’s accusations and reiterates that with her there is only friendship. The knight of UeD, return to his place e Tina Yes hurls at the lady and threatens Maria De Filippi to abandon the program. For the umpteenth time, Pinuccia makes a scene and bursts into tears.

Then we move on to the long-awaited announcement: the return of Guarnieri. His is obvious embarrassment and Tina Cipollari, in a completely unexpected way, declares to have re-evaluated Riccardo’s path. Ida Platano immediately falls into her crosshairs and the battle starts.

The knight did not like Platano’s words and how she spoke about their relationship, suggesting that the lady’s sacrifices had not been reciprocated by the knight.

These are the words of Guarnieri: “You left me there in the middle of the studio to be humiliated. But I don’t even want to talk about it, I’m going back to the subject because it’s you who mentioned me. Maybe I’m made differently, but if we talk about great love, adding that she acted as a doormat, I would have avoided “.

The knight then added: “I have no hard feelings towards you, but I have seen that you have not changed that much. I saw how you approached, and you can never praise the person in front of you “. But after a brief discussion, the two put an end to their conflicts by sealing their truce with a dance.