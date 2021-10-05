The new season of UeD has just begun but nothing seems to have changed. The appointment always signed by Maria De Filippi on Channel 5 at 14:45 continue on keep viewers in suspense. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened in this case.

At the study center, the columnist always protagonists, Tina Cipollari and the lady Gemma Galgani. The two women just don’t seem to get along. Some interesting previews let us know that it seems flew, another time, a second bucket of water. And as the public will remember, this is not the first time such an episode has happened. We are talking about the recording that took place on October 3, full of twists. Main topic is the commentator’s reaction Tina Cipollari towards of his rival Gem.

An episode that has already happened in the past that returns today to be the protagonist of the dispute. The lady of UeD, undergoes another water balloon. It all happens during the first parade of this new season, in which the lady from Turin engages in one of her original performances. However, something irritates Cipollari who at the end of the catwalk reserves a surprise, not very welcome, for the lady. Thus he spills a bucket of water on her for the second time.

“During the filming, columnist Tina Cipollari threw a bucket of water on Gemma Galgani for the umpteenth time. It is conceivable that the lady tried her hand at some performances and it was Galgani’s performance that sparked the idea of ​​Tina Cipollari, to throw her a bucket of water ”these are the statements reported by Blasting news.

For sure this new season is full of many novelties, but it is certain that the two women cannot in any way find a meeting point to bury the hatchet. And this is just the beginning: many twists await us around the corner.

