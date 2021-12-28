Tina Cipollari is now known for his frankness. The UeD columnist immediately showed his volcanic and ruthlessly sincere character. In the study of the dating show of Maria De Filippi, he never suggests anything to her. She is always very attentive to what happens.

His right shoulder, for years now, has been a must Gianni Sperti. The two share one long story from work and friendship, sometimes in symbiosis, sometimes completely in disagreement. When Vamp doesn’t agree with her colleague’s ideas, she doesn’t think twice about creating a storm. The protagonists of the show participate in the search for true love.

There are several historical faces that for years have accompanied the broadcast of UeD. Tina never fails to sow controversy and some vitriolic comments, reserved for those protagonists who seem to do everything, except find love. During the last episode aired we witnessed an episode that was nothing short of hilarious. At the study center, for yet another comparison, we find Gemma Galgani and Leonardo.

Gianni Sperti made an operation that particularly hurt Cipollari’s nerves. The woman immediately replied to the words of her colleague, who was defending the lady Gemma, Tina’s bitter enemy. Such a gesture he made unleash the wrath of the columnist, than to go against Gianni revealed a shocking detail.

To belittle the words of the dancer Cipollari says: “We’re talking about someone who puts cotton in his pants to look super-gifted. This is you!”. Sperti, perhaps to hide the embarrassment, bursts into a thunderous laugh. Frost in the studio, but none of those present felt obliged to take his defense, not even the hostess Maria De Filippi.