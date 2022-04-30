The study of UeD has for some time now been the stage for various diatribes. The dating show of Maria De Filippi often gives life to clashes, especially in the part dedicated to the Throne Over. Protagonists this time too are the disappointments of the columnist Tina Cipollari, who lashes out at the knight (recently returned to the studio) Riccardo Guarnieri.

Since the man returned he has already set aside a new acquaintance, the one with Gloria, promptly replaced with the lady Maria Grazia. He justifies such happenings with a somewhat convoluted speech.

These were the words of Guarnieri: “I’m fine with you, but since there’s no sentimental bond between you and me – otherwise I wouldn’t have done that – why not hear from another person? I could give value to our history or not “Guarnieri explained.

Obviously the Onions did not miss the opportunity to argue, defining the knight twisted and complicated. But not only that, according to the columnist Riccardo Guarnieri he is destined to have horns.

The social audience welcomed with a roar Tina’s wordsgiving her support: “These episodes in which Tina shoots to zero on Ida and Riccardo outspoken are lifeblood for me” And “I live for Tina who unmasks the business that Ida and Riccardo want to do”are some of the comments that appeared on Twitter.

Guarnieri’s bold and brazen ways send on a rampage the columnist. It is the latter that, without mincing words, points out that: “I thought you had changed, but you are such a twisted, so complicated man.”

“Go unearth all the things of the past. I don’t know if you’re here to look for a woman and love, but if you get engaged, you’ll be a great cuckold “. But he does not end there and, in fact, he adds: “You are a man destined to be betrayed by a woman because you are too complicated and have a quarrelsome nature”.