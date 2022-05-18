The UeD study gives to the viewers moments of pure entertainment: clashes are guaranteed in every episode, twists and hilarious curtains. In particular, to guarantee an exceptional show is the throne over, whose protagonists create ever new and unexpected dynamics.

This time the spotlight turns on the new knight of the male parterre: Fabio Nova. The man has already been noted for his decisive and easy-going character, but in the last few episodes he seems to have given his best, especially in the clashes with Tina Cipollari.

The last fight started from a strange request from the hostess. Maria De Filippi, in fact, asked the knight to give her one opinion about shoes that the columnist was wearing. Fabio, however, is not limited to this, but says about him on the entire Cipollari outfit.

Failed from Nova either woman’s feet than her dress. These are the words of the knight: “Regarding fashion, it should go to plus sizes. She is a beautiful woman, but if she were on a diet for a while she would do her good ”. Finally the jab, pulled by the knight while looking at Tina’s shoes: “she has a little foot”.

Obviously, the columnist does not let itself be taken for a ride e responds immediately in kind to the knight, who by the way does not seem to have ever liked her. Immediately Tina bursts out against Fabio: “But before looking at the other’s defects, do you look at yourself as you are?”.

The discussion continues in bright tones. The only one who seems to be particularly different is Maria De Filippi, who continues to tease the columnist on the matter of the crowbar.

The knight, for his part, underlines the criticisms of Cipollari’s dress, who at that point gets furious and defends her stylists with the sword: “It’s not that it offends me, but it offends the people who work behind my clothes. It’s a bad thing”. In short, there is no good blood between Fabio and Tina and this is yet another confirmation.