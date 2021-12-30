Tina Cipollari furious on the phone with an author of the program does not realize that she is live

Tina Cipollari, due to some personal commitments, yes it is connected through live streaming to attend the episode of UeD. Obviously the clashes with his enemy Gemma Galgani via screen, they don’t have the same verve that they guarantee in person.

This, needless to say, sets the Vamp on a rampage. A few weeks ago Cipollari had given an interview in which he spoke of Galgani. Today, Gemma wanted to discuss with Tina the subject of the statements made to the weekly Nuovo Tv. During the confrontation, the columnist loses his temper and cuts off the connection. Or rather, he thinks he has broken the link.

The Vamp, believing she is off the air, picks up the phone to talk to a person from the editorial office and, very angry, tells her: “I become a beast, ok? I broke my ***. I don’t give a damn, I have to postpone it because I have to be there ”. Cipollari does not want to address the discussion in streaming. For the columnist, the distance does not allow her to respond professionally to Galgani.

The lady accuses him of falsehood for the statements made during the interview. Among the many, the phrase that most offends Galgani is the one with which Tina claims to have created the character of Gemma. “Hear how it screams. Let me see her while she’s on the phone, ”he says. During the Cipollari off-air, the hostess laughed and revealed: “I also know who she is on the phone with and this thing makes me laugh”.

Gemma Galgani, however, continues on her way: “You, Tina, did not create anyone”. The columnist seems to have revealed to the well-known weekly that the visibility of the lady is only the result of the popularity that she, together with Giorgio Manetti, have made her have. Obviously the Vamp does not deny his statements and also adds some more details.