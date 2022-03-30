In today’s March 29 episode, Tina Cipollari he left the UeD studio almost between tears. Pinucciaduring a fight, he mentioned his mother, disturbing her deeply.

In the UeD study, conducted by Maria De Filippi, the tones have risen and it flew too a few words too many which generated a reaction in Tina Cipollari.

Pinuccia was sitting in the center of the studio with Alessandro and, during a debate about the knowledge of the two protagonists of the Over parterre, a fight broke out. But let’s go step by step: Pinuccia is confident about the Cavaliere she is dating and the good that they want each other.

The Lady, in fact, thinks that this could lead to a love story: “Here there is always war, there is wickedness and fear” she then commented annoyed by the comments made by Tina Cipollari on their relationship.

Tina, before leave the studio, he replied saying: “So stay home and don’t break in here, go to shit”. Pinuccia’s response was not long in coming who yelled at her: “Rude, rude. It’s not like that with guests, where is education? ”

“Where is her mother who taught her education?”. Tina Cipollari, hearing those words from her, came back furious and replied by saying them. “Do not allow yourself to talk about people who are no longer there, blame me and not my mother”. As he spoke, Tina Cipollari had clearly a lump in the throat.

After sitting in her seat for a few seconds, she again left the studio visibly upset. “We were disappointed that you talked about her about her mother of her” said Maria De Filippi, so as not to make the Lady of the female parterre feel mortified, who in her turn burst into tears. “But she didn’t do it on purpose” he tried to reassure the presenter, with little success