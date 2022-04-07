Tina Cipollari lets herself go and confesses the truth about her private life

Spotlight once again on the much talked about commentator of the program of Maria De Filippi of UeD, Tina Cipollari. The vamp indulged in some confidences unexpected, which displace everyone, on his private life.

But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. All this happened during the last episode of the dating show broadcast on channel 5.

As we all know by now, there was the happy return of a historic knight of the male parterre of the UeD over throne: Riccardo Guarnieri.

He was also the ex-boyfriend of the lady Ida Platano. After a heated confrontation it’s a comparison clarifier the two, with a dance, seal a truce.

The lady, visibly moved and with tears in her eyes, lets herself go to a comment that has a bit of the air of a déjà vu: “Certain loves remain forever”.

Such words trigger a reaction immediate of Tinabut Gianni Sperti runs for cover and tries to defend Platano by asking: “But in your life there is always a love that is more important than when you see it again your eyes shine, more than other loves. They can’t all be the same. I don’t know how many loves you have had “.

There Tina’s answer to this question displaces everyone: “One, only one”. All those present and Maria De Filippi herself believed that the columnist was talking about her ex-husband and father of her three children, Kiko Nalli, but once again the answer is not what is expected: “You are wrong, you you are wrong, you are wrong “. It is she who reveals that she had only one great love, but from 30 years ago.