The clashes and heated discussions continue at the UeD study center. After a first moment entirely dedicated to the Turin lady Gemma Galgani, the presenter presents a novelty. Maria De Filippi calls a new knight who shows up to woo Gemma’s antagonist, Isabella Ricci.

The man is full of good intentions and is extremely interested in checkers. John he wants to continue his path within the program, for know the best Curls. But Isabella is not of the same opinion: “I’m sorry but I can’t continue, I wasn’t particularly impressed”.

The lady is not found, in the Knight’s attitudes, what he is looking for to establish a love story. But the most salient moment comes, what Tina Cipollari he had been waiting for a while. The columnist presents to Isabella greetings aside of a former knight well known within the program. Curiosity rises immediately among the female parterre.

UeD, Tina: “Giorgio asks about you”

Cipollari takes advantage of the presence of lady at the study center And he says: “Greetings from Giorgio Manetti. I met him in a restaurant and he told me to tell you that he respects you “. All waiting anxiously for one reaction of the Turin lady. The immediate intervention of Gem, who rightly reads a direct one in the words of the columnist dig in his regards. The UeD lady from Turin countered: “In my opinion, everything is being invented”.

But as everyone knows by now, there has been a relationship of esteem and friendship between Tina and the Seagull for years. In fact, the columnist underlines that he really met the former knight, who subscribes to a particular esteem towards Ricci and she replies: “If you have the opportunity, thank him for my part”. Did Giorgio make the choice to return to the studio to count Gemma’s antagonist? We just have to wait for further news.

