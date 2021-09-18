Maria De Filippi inaugurated the 2021 edition of the UeD program, with the physical metamorphosis of Gemma Galgani. The lady presents her new décolleté to the public. But the cameras also move to another protagonist of the dating show, Isabella Ricci, which is enjoying great success among the knights of the male parterre, who seem to be elbowing to court her.

UeD Tina Cipollari attacks Isabella's suitor. Him: "Go to education school"

The lady of the Throne Over, in reaching the center of the studio to meet new aspirants, is immediately attacked by Gemma. Galgani immediately raises her perplexity that Ricci has suddenly become passionate about socialdespite his adverse opinion.

Gemma wastes no time and asserts: “You are an influencer over 60”. Maria De Filippi, suddenly, puts an end to the bickering. The presenter prefers to go ahead with the program and thus announces the new knights, arriving in the studio for the beautiful Isabella. The lady remains particularly hit from one of them: Filiberto, who has eyes only for Tina.

UeD Tina Cipollari attacks Isabella's suitor. Him: "Go to education school"

At a certain point Filiberto, speaking of himself, is interrupted by Cipollari: “You have been talking for a quarter of an hour. You can’t tell your whole life at the first meeting “. While Filiberto tries to reply, something happens that sends Tina into a rage. The annoyed columnist asks Isabella to accommodate him outside the studio.

UeD Tina Cipollari attacks Isabella's suitor. Him: "Go to education school"

Filiberto feels cornered and with a decisive reply to Cipollari: “Do you think I’m an idiot? You have the wrong person. You, perhaps, deal with idiots and treat them as idiots. Yours is a dull life ”. The reply from the Vamp does not take long to arrive, urging him, once again, to leave the studio. But he is not there and counterattacks: “You have made the figure of shit. Go to education school “. The UeD lady does not appreciate the man’s comments and so decides to send the suitor home.

