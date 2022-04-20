Close to UeD again Riccardo Guarnieri And Ida Platano. Between them it seems a good understanding has returned but this thing makes you lose your temper to the columnist Tina Cipollari. But not only that, the lady is also warned by another knight: Armando Incarnato.

But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. While Ida and Riccardo approach, dance and talk, Tina Cipollari loses patience: “You’ve done two pa ** and so on for years”.

According to the columnist, neither of them is sincere. Yup hides a truth that maybe they don’t even want to admit to themselves. A completely different idea is Gianni Sperti, who obviously cheers for the couple.

But it is Armando who does not have clear ideas about the affair, as in the old days, he clashes in a question and answer with Guarnieri. At the end of the comparison, Incarnate warns the lady and the urges to to be careful and don’t believe your ex’s words.

“Open your eyes because he will never forgive you. He will also blame you for the things that happened ten years ago ”. Tina is convinced that the lady is still in love of Riccardo and that he is just waiting for the right moment.

Maria De Filippi broadcasts a video in which you can clearly see a conversation between Ida and Riccardo, seasoned with complicit glances and smiles. Cipollari loses her temper and rails saying.

“A farce. It is a horrendous thing. I have to understand your purpose. If you still like each other, if this love has been reborn, why are you making fun of Gloria while she (Ida) stands there looking at you like Pinocchio’s fairy, she’s a real antic “. The knight tries to defend himself from the accusations but with poor results. We just have to wait for the course of events and understand how it will end.