The latest edition of the most followed Italian dating show, UeD, has been over for several weeks now. The programming ended with a series of unexpected twists which made the public remain in suspense.

Without a doubt, this year the protagonists of the throne over have created very interesting dynamics. Opinions also gave their best, in particular Tina Cipollariwho relentlessly continued to point his finger against a lady in particular.

Let’s talk of Brescia Ida Platanowho divided the opinion of the public and the studio by welcoming back his ex Riccardo Guarnieri with open arms, when the knight returned to the studio.

Obviously, everything turned out to be nothing. But the strong rapprochement that there has been between the two raised a lot of criticismespecially those of Tina in fact.

The columnist had well understood the intention of Ida and Riccardo. For her they both wanted to start their story from where they left off but pride drove them to lie both to themselves and to the public. Now there are revelations from a former knight that seem to confirm Tina’s suspicions.

Let’s talk about Marco Alabiso: the knight who, during the courtship of Ida Platano, found himself having to deal with Riccardo’s interference. The man’s words were as follows: “I had only entered for Ida, having chosen Riccardo in spite of myself I had to leave. If they had asked me to stay I would have done it with pleasure ”.

Unfortunately this was not the case, and Marco had to deal with reality: “The truth is that she still loved Riccardo and he too started to get in the middle of our story. Land automatically he changed his character, in short, what I thought came true, that she still intended to try with him “. In short, Tina knows exactly how to unmask the guests of the program.