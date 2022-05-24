Diego Tavani and Aneta: how are things progressing between them away from the cameras?

They have recently left the UeD program and, after a few weeks, there is strong curiosity on the part of viewers: how things will be today? We are talking, of course, of the couple formed by Diego Tavani and Anetaprotagonists of the Throne Over by Maria De Filippi.

There are many fans who are wondering how their relationship is going away from the cameras. The public immediately became fond of the Knight who, initially, had decided to woo Ida Platano. The two had begun a good acquaintance and were so in tune that they prompted the lady to ask Tavani to leave the program together.

But something went wrong and Diego decided to refuse the offer. The man did not feel ready to start dating Ida. This event shortly put the man in a bad light, who inevitably ended up in the crosshairs of opinion makers and some knights of the male parterre of the Over throne.

It was then that she popped up Anetathat has aroused immediately In him a certain curiosity. The woman had recently closed a date with Armando Incarnato. The latter had always described the lady as a cold and detached woman.

But with Diego it seems that things were completely different: the two found themselves very well together and spent some wonderful days. Their harmony is immediately noticed by the same Maria De Filippi, that does like this reason there couple on which is the right decision to take.

And so Aneta and Diego decide to leave UeD together. But after a few weeks, how is the couple doing? The two to date appear more in love and in tune that never.

From their Instagram profiles, in several shots you can see their complicity, especially in the evenings they often spend together. The assumptions suggest only positive things, but emotionally it is still a bit early to reach conclusions. We just have to wait for further implications.