The UeD parterre was born with the aim of making love blossom among the participants. Ladies, knights, tronists and suitors meet in the studio hoping to find a soul mate. Unfortunately, for every couple that is born, there is someone who sees their dream of love shattered under your own eyes. This is certainly the case with Eugenia and of Carolina. Both had taken part in the program to woo two tronists, respectively Massimiliano and Giacomo. Both, Unfortunately, have been refused. The two tronists preferred to leave the program with their respective rivals. Certainly an unpleasant experience, but it did have some positive implications.

In fact, in the UeD study, romantic ones are not the only relationships that are established between or participants. Eugenia is Carolina, in fact, strengthened by the common experience, they met and one of them was born wonderful friendship. On the other hand, both suitors were much loved and appreciated by the public. This made their following on social media become important.

And it is on social media that the two girls have decided to announce the birth of their friendship. The two managed to squeeze a very strong bond in a relatively short time and for this reason they would have decided to grow it better during the summer.

Carolina and Eugenia they seem to be very different in character: the first is very impulsive and frenetic, while the second is more calm and reflective. This, however, more than general friction seems to have brought the two suitors even closer. Theirs relationship turned out to be more intense of the simple sharing of the UeD parterre.

This harmony led them to decide to try to spend a few days of the summer holidays together. In short, Eugenia and Carolina will not have found love in Maria De Filippi’s program, but at least they came out with an extra friend to count on.