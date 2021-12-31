As we all know by now, UeD is in break for the holidays. We will be able to find the protagonists of the program and their company always on channel five, but only in January. Before the stop we witnessed the choice of the tronists, while the second part of the dating show season will open with the choice of Roberta Ilaria Giusti.

Obviously the registration of the choice And we know which fell on the suitor Samuel. But the episode has not yet aired. The tronista before the choice has released statements relating to the days of celebration that await her. Roberta talked about the emotions that these holidays and especially Christmas arouse in her.

Statements issued during an interview with the official magazine from UeD. “The best gift? When I was four or five years old, they gave me a toy kitchen, which I was arguing with my cousin, and there is even a video, made by my father, which immortalizes this quarrel and which is very funny “ reveals the girl.

But then he adds: “With my sisters we always see the cartoon Anastasia and together we sing out loud all the songs that are part of it”. This will be the first Christmas that the tronista will spend together with her new boyfriend Samuele. Roberta reveals some of the family traditions: “In the family we ask for gifts from each other, based on what we need. Qhis year probably Santa Claus, he will bring me yet another pair of shoes. What, however, as a believer on a personal level I consider the most beautiful gift, is to see all my family gathered together, in serenity for Christmas, since we live far away.“.

And as previously said, this will be a special Christmas for Roberta Giusti. A gift full of love. We have no further news as the tronista is still far from social media, because the choice has not yet been broadcast. Therefore we have to wait until the end of the holidays to find out more.