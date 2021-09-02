UeD recordings continue and the public is in turmoil. While curiosity grows around the highly anticipated first episode scheduled for September 13, the most impatient fans can only be satisfied with knowing what interests them from advances. There are many new features in this edition, which they make the public argue.

UeD: the previews reveal the news on the classic throne. What happened? Here comes the first disappointment for the new tronista 5

Fortunately, the mole of the program manages to leak interesting information on what has already happened in Maria De Filippi’s studio. Apparently, the classical throne heralds big emotions already from the first episodes. The protagonists of the Mediaset dating show, in fact, seem to have already found a remarkable affinity, both with each other and with the cameras.

In short, everyone has already found their comfort zone in studying the program and the first interactions have already begun. The new tronists of the classic version of UeD are Matteo Fioravanti and Joele Milan. The two have started know the suitors come to the studio for them and have already done some external.

UeD: the previews reveal the news on the classic throne. What happened? Here comes the first disappointment for the new tronista 6

Unfortunately, however, they both are interested at the same girl, who decided to try to get to know both of them. This made Matteo take a step back. The boy says he is quite annoyed by what happened. The choices of the suitor made Matteo reconsider what he had done up to that moment.

UeD: the previews reveal the news on the classic throne. What happened? Here comes the first disappointment for the new tronista 7

Obviously, the tronista couldn’t help but show his disappointment at the center of the study. The Tronista, speaking directly to the Fioravanti girl, in no uncertain terms, explained that it is difficult to trust a person who has no problems going out with two guys at the same time. And that seems to be exactly what is happening. These important considerations led him to make the decision to stop dating the suitor once and for all. In short, for Matteo the first disappointment of the journey within the UeD has arrived and it will probably not be the last.