From the web it turns out that the lady Catia hides a very famous VIP among her relatives

The last episode of UeD saw a lady as the protagonist in the studio center who attracted the attention of viewers. While Biagio Di Maro argued with Jolanda, the lady with whom he recently started an acquaintance, a new woman has made a name for herself.

Her name is Catia and, during the debate at the study center between Biagio and his lady, the woman asks the hostess Maria De Filippi to be able to speak. Catia immediately points the finger against the knightconsidering her disrespectful attitude towards the women she associates with.

Immediately conquer the viewers the strong and determined character. The web begins to take an interest in her, looking in her profiles for personal informations. The first news arrives that reveal gods background on Catia.

The new lady of the dating show of the throne over of UeD by Maria De Filippi, has a kinship very close with a familiar face: this is a successful businesswoman. We are talking about Elisabetta Franchi, important Italian fashion designer.

Catia in the studio immediately points out a disruptive character and, turning to Biagio, uses strong words. She clearly expresses her ideas about her: “What a man are you? How are you doing? Shame on you, shut up, you had to be honest! “.

Catia gets involved in the Dating Show in which, like all the other ladies, she is looking for true love and a soul mate. The woman has not yet had the opportunity to report to the study center.

Meanwhile, on social media, the photo posted by the new entry of the program is bouncing, in the company of Elisabetta Franchi. We await the episode of her official presentation to get more information on her private life.