In the last episodes of this edition of UeD, we have often seen Sara Zilli at the center of the studio to tell his love stories. The lady had first Closed all his relations with Biagio Di Maro, in a way that is anything but peaceful and friendly. After that, Sara seems to have finally managed to find soul mate with Mauro.

The two had faced the summer stop of the broadcast demonstrating a strong mutual harmony. Their bond seemed indissoluble and the two seemed ready to permanently leave the parterre of the throne over. Apparently, however, Sara had rejoiced too soon. Recently things between the two of them stopped working, once they were very close, they had to take different ways. What is the reason for this sudden departure?

To tell it is Sara, who says that the reason of their abrupt break it was excessive jealousy demonstrated by the knight. These are the words of the lady, who reveal what happened: “We faced the difficulties of distance in a different way, then the problems of trust started. I felt Mauro jealous and I was in trouble. I found his doubts unmotivated because I work a lot and rarely have time for anything else “

Then the dame of the find over continues: “There was a bit of back and forth, the first time it was he who left me, because he was convinced that I was not in love as he was with me”. The mental understanding that had been created between Sara and Mauro was very strong. The lady, however, preferred to remove the knight because of his morbid jealousy to preserve his space.

Sara, in fact, is a very independent woman and her career she takes up a lot of space and the three big concerns: her man shouldn’t add to these. Zilli, therefore, claims to be ready to return to UeD when the program opens its doors to you in September.