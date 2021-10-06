The new knight tells himself for the first time and reveals a background: “I had to do psychotherapy”

The new season of UeD has recently caught on. Many new features this year but also many new faces. In the male parterre of the throne over to attract public attention it is without a doubt Diego. The knight for the first time told himself and revealed a story full of background, troubled dynamics and bad choices.

It’s the same Knight that reveals: “From the last story I realized that I have not yet learned the lesson, I have repeated some mistakes of the past. I went through psychotherapy to improve and be a resolved father for my children. Now I want to prove to myself that I have learned “.

The knight had related to a lady of the female parterre: Vittoria. An acquaintance soon closed though. What Diego did not appreciate about the lady was her desire to get to know the other Knights. In fact, Vittoria came out at the same time with another now known face of Men and Women.

We are talking about Graziano who, after his bad acquaintance with Ida Platano, poured out on new acquaintances. Diego in this regard says: “I listened to her showing interest in Graziano. I changed my mind about her. Obviously I was sorry, but he’s not the kind of person for me “.

The knight also has a marriage that ended with many difficulties behind him and enters UeD with a baggage of hopes: “I hope to meet a different woman than in the past. If I’m still alone in a good part and also my responsibility, because sometimes I didn’t have the courage to listen to advice “. Will this be the decisive turning point? Certainly many news await us around the corner.

