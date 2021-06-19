Today we talk about Beatrice Valli note influencer ed former UeD suitor. The Mediaset lounge often makes the fortune of its participants. In fact, there are many characters from the small screen who have taken their first steps in the studios of Maria De Filippi. Those who participate in the dating show immediately receive great visibility. The notoriety comes mainly from social networks on which fans continue to follow the personal stories of the participants, even when the cameras look elsewhere.

Among those who have achieved success in this way, Beatrice Valli certainly cannot be forgotten. The former suitor met the father of her daughters in the Mediaset format. Immediately after, the woman, she found herself to be one of the most followed influencers on Instagram. Nowadays, it is clear that social activity can become a job in effect.

Precisely on this issue, Beatrice was interviewed by Maurizio Costanzo. On that occasion, many details were revealed about this novelty of modern times, but what interests the public most is information in particular. How much does Valli earn with his social activity? The high amount of followers that the former suitor boasts, definitely make her the perfect face for many advertising campaigns.

Basically, Beatrice has managed to become the testimonial of some of the hottest brands currently. This would be the main source of income for the Valli. The exact figure is revealed through the rumors made public by the How Much Earnings profile on TikTok. The mind-boggling figure, left everyone completely stunned. Beatrice earns money for every promotional photo or video she shares about 10 thousand euros.

Nothing strange, given that the contents of the former suitor spread among more than two and a half million followers. But the rumors don’t just reveal this. According to what was reported, Beatrice would earn as much as Giulia De Lellis, closely followed by Rosa Perrotta and Guendalina Tavassi who boast lesser income.