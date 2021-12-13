In these last hours, news has been circulating on the web that put the knight of the throne over UeD in trouble, Armando Incarnato. There reporting concerns the Neapolitan and the his ex-girlfriend. According to some rumors, Incarnato would still be very attached to his ex. Armando’s reply was immediate, which through Istagram directly attacks those who, according to him, spread fake news on his behalf.

The Neapolitan also attacks a former lady of the UeD women’s parterre, Pamela Barretta. The man accuses the woman of being the mole that spreads advances of the Maria De Filippi dating show. According to Incarnato, the lady sends Amedeo Venza (well-known influencer and gossip expert) the news on the previews of the broadcasting of the episodes.

But Pamela doesn’t keep her reply waiting and rejects all accusations to the sender, with these words: “Many of you shot me a live broadcast in which someone says that I was passing the advances to Amedeo. I assume that people like me have been through very few. This thing I cry out, because I gave my soul in that program, I have always been true, I was the first to leave the red chair much loved by this gentleman ”.

The lady is a river in flood: “You keep saying that Amedeo continues to give the advances thanks to me, but the undersigned in the program is not there, so when you have to muddy people, think about it. Then are you talking about you who threw mere, mere and shit on the editorial office? So shut up, shut up it is better, because time to time, then we’ll see .. maybe some nice bombs will come out “.

Then comes the reply from the person concerned, Amedeo Venza: “The attack by the web is because you preach well and scratch badly. S.and you’re there to look for the mate of your life, you don’t go rooster around with twenty-year-old girls. D.You don’t have to account for this to us, but to a professional program, which for years has been feeding you and allowing you to be the food blogger of restaurants, bars and cafes, where you go to tag and go latch! “.