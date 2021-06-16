Inside the living room of UeD there are characters who have managed to attract the attention and benevolence of the public more. One of these is certainly the former knight of the throne over Michele Dentice. The man had decided to leave the dating show by Maria De Filippi for a series of complications.

Among these, surely to have the greatest weight for the boy were his own work condition and the death of his grandmother, to which he was particularly attached. Recently, Michele decided to release an interview to blastingnews microphones. In the interview tells himself and of this dark period. “The gym was closed, but there were many expenses anyway and the aid promised by the state never arrived. This is the situation now ”.

Could not miss a few words of Dentice on that woman here he was so tied up and, who unfortunately left him: his grandmother. Here are her words: “She has always lived with my family and for me she was like a mother. The financial problems related to the gym did the rest. I didn’t feel like going on ”.

Certainly, in short, it is not the time for Michele to return to the dating show, but the former knight of UeD does not exclude that this happen in the future: “If Maria De Filippi asked me to try again, perhaps later I would accept her invitation”. Speaking of returning to the program in a big way, recently rumors have been circulating among fans of the format of the possible return of Veronica Ursida. The former da but, in fact, insistently asks the editorial staff to be able to return to the game for some time.

Some time ago he declared: “I don’t know if Maria said no and if so, I don’t know why. I asked to come back. I told the editorial staff that when I wanted to get involved again, when my heart was available, I would let them know. Then I became more insistent when I heard that accusations were being made against me. In life I always say never say never ”.