There season of UeD is finished and just like the format, all the protagonists of the cast are preparing for a well-deserved vacation. All the faces we have followed and loved during this year’s programming of the dating show are ready for the summer. Tronists and suitors have revealed their plans for the summer, on the pages of the official magazine of the program announcing dream destinations.

Giacomo Czerny and Martina Grado have not yet planned anything or have any idea where to go. One thing, however, is certain: the couple are planning to travel together, possibly to a warm place. Alessio Ceniccola is Samantha Curcio, on the other hand, they seem much more organized and already know that this summer they will be in Sarpi. The first half of the couple’s summer is the town of origin of the tronista, after which the two will go to Ibiza with some friends.

Yet, Samantha and Alessio’s programs don’t seem to be over here. The two are also thinking of a third trip, to be alone for a while. As for the latest couple formed in this edition of the classic throne, the plans for the summer still remain a question mark. Massimiliano Mollicone and Vanessa Spoto they still seem to be very undecided, and they are looking for the perfect destination.

The protagonists of the UeD Throne Over, on the other hand, are well organized and ready for the summer. Aldo Farella he has already packed his bags for a holiday in the company of his cousins, in the beautiful Santa Maria di Leuca. Immediately after, at the end of July, the former suitor of Gemma Galgani will leave for an adventure on the Dolomites.

The Neapolitan Armando Incarnato, revealed that she will sail for a travel in boat along the coast Amalfi, as well as of course spending precious time with his daughter Michelle. Then we come to Luca Cenerelli, who has already planned a traveling holiday between Sardinia and the Balearic Islands. Finally, how not to mention Nicola Vivarelli, who has planned to leave for Puglia and poi visit Naples. The naval officer does not yet know if he will make these trips in the company of Elizabeth.