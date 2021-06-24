UeD is the launch pad for many well-known faces on TV. The format of Maria De Filippi assures a certain visibility which, however, unfortunately does not always lead to positive consequences. This is definitely the case with Fabrizio Cilli, who found himself having to face a situation decisively traumatic.

Source Google

The former suitor he had become known on the dating show for having courted Gemma Galgani. Now, however, Fabrizio recounts a shocking experience that will mark him throughout his life. Cilli was unfortunately drug addict is abused by a fake manager who managed to lure him on the web. The painful testimony of the former face of UeD comes to fans directly from his own social profiles.

Source Google

The 42-year-old managed to find the courage to denounce the abuses suffered both on social networks and to the police. “He invited me to his house” wrote on Instagram Fabrizio “He wanted to talk to me about a new TV show. I accepted the invitation and at a certain point, while sipping some water poured from her into the glass, I began to see blurred. After that I passed out causing my right knee meniscus to rupture. In the morning I woke up in his bed after ten hours, he told me: ‘Nobody will believe you’. Drugged in exchange for sexual favors ”.

Fortunately, Cilli managed to get out of that bad situation, reporting the incident to the authorities: “I went to the carabinieri to report the alleged manager and they told me that he had already scammed two other men and women, giving them these fake contracts, downloaded from the internet. The lady works without a VAT number, lures people into the house then drugs them and puts them to sleep “.

Source Google

This experience has certainly left strong psychological signs in Fabrizio. But unfortunately, in addition to that, the physical damage is not limited to the rupture of the meniscus: “When I woke up I found these signs. He bit me, I don’t know what he did to me. And while I was sleeping, he threw forkfuls on my chest. I’m all marked not to mention the cut on the belly “.