The episodes of UeD of the Over throne and the classical throne are thrilling the public more and more. Some come burning anticipations on what will happen in the next few days.

A new episode of UeD, a program conducted by Maria De Filippi, recorded on April 23 and soon to be broadcast on Canale 5, will give you some good emotions. The news comes directly from the official Instagram page. The Knight Diego and the lady Aneta they have left the program together.

The man, after having ended the relationship with Ida Platano, seems to have finally found love. Aneta, on the other hand, had recently closed her acquaintance with another historical face of the program, Armando Incarnato.

After just a few weeks of dating, Aneta and Diego they have discovery a particular feelingintense enough to lead them to decide to leave the studio together and live this story away from the cameras.

Other interesting news arrives on the unexpected return of Riccardo Guarnieri, which also closes the acquaintance recently begun with Mariagrazia. In the studio, an absence is felt: it is that of Ida Platano. It is not known if the cause could be somehow related to diatribes with the columnist Tina Cipollari.

The latter has repeatedly attacked the woman severely. According to Cipollari, Platano is still in love with Riccardo. After the harsh clashes with the columnist in the studio, the lady in the last episode burst into tears.

There is no news in sight for Gemma Galgani and it is not known if her story with Giacomo is going well. We just have to wait for the broadcast and see in detail what happens even in the classic throne. Luca Salatino, after all, seems to be almost on the home straight with his three suitors.