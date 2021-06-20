As expected, the summer holidays do not stop UeD’s faces from creating intricate and interesting stories. Recently, rumors about an alleged crisis between Jessica and Davide. Finally, after so many rumors, it is confirmation arrived by the direct interested parties themselves.

Jessica and Davide broke up, and a reveal how things went it was the former tronista. Apparently, the relationship with Lorusso had stopped working for some time. It has not yet been revealed, unfortunately, what happened in detail. But there is someone who has tried to give an explanation of the events.

This is the former suitor of Jessica, who reveals that he predicted what happened already some time ago. Let’s talk about Simone, who had courted Jessica right along with David. The former UeD suitor has revealed of always been suspicious against his rival, seeing him interested in something else rather than the tronista.

These are Simone’s harsh criticisms: “From the first day I saw it, it looked fake to me. Obviously when one goes to Men and Women, he is interested in visibility, to say that he is not interested in cameras is a lie. It is normal that everyone likes to have fame. I only started attacking him when he attacked me in the dressing rooms. I told him, when he chose, that his true nature would come out after a few months. And in fact it happened ”.

After that Simone revealed that he often got in touch with Jessica, clearing up some unfinished business. In doing so, he also denied the rumor that there was no ongoing dating. Here are Simone’s words: “We felt and I’m happy that we both managed to overcome that little bitterness that remained. We are adult and intelligent people, we have both suffered in life, we have come to meet each other ”.