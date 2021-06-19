When Luca Cenerelli he entered the UeD studio for the first time, immediately he is earned love of the dating show audience. But this is not the only kind of attention that Luca has managed to attract on himself. Even the ladies of the female parterre seemed particularly intrigued by the man. Cenerelli has closed a fluctuating acquaintance with Angela Paone, to then start a liaison with Elizabeth Simone.

She immediately seemed very taken by the knight who, for his part, was instead very hesitant. After various discussions and many pushes and pulls, the two they had decided to say goodbye. just before the UeD season ended. But once the cameras are turned off, the situation seems to have changed in the blink of an eye. Recently Luca and Elisabetta they started dating again and, the knight, has decided to reveal the truth to the microphones of the official magazine of the dating show.

These the Cenerelli’s words: “I wasn’t happy with how we said goodbye: it was bad for me. Not having clear ideas about us, I couldn’t afford to keep her hanging by a thread, out of respect for myself and her. When I heard from Elisabetta and Marco that they had kissed it hurt me. I had feelings that I was afraid to admit ”.

Luca was blocked and repressed what he felt. Fortunately, however, even in this case, love and feelings managed to prevail about fear. The UeD knight has found the courage to take the step. “My emotions spoke louder than my fears. I have lost three kilos since the day I told Elizabeth to end our relationship. With her at the beginning I was missing a few pieces, maybe something was not born yet, but the feelings were there “.

Then the rider goes into the specifics and concludes as follows’: “For me, being in love means having total completeness and I didn’t feel that transport so strong that it made me lower the handbrake, drop everything, and be alone with her. In two months my frailties came out and perhaps this also affected our relationship. For her I was bad, I was tormented and it was not only jealousy to imagine her in the arms of another. I think I’m starting to fall in love “