Unfortunately, one of the couples who recently left the UeD program has already broken out. Apparently theirs relationship is lasted only a few weeks. The throne over and the classic one allow the birth of many couples.

There are those who, at the end of the journey, manage to find fairytale love, thus giving life to a coexistence and then to marriage. But there are also some relationships that last a few months or even a few weeks. The couple in question is very short durationonly two weeks.

The lady gave an interview to PiùDonna, in which she revealed some background on the very short relationship. She is Alessandra Chiarellowho had left the historic dating show with Giancarlo Cellucci. La Dama revealed what happened once she was out and away from the cameras.

She says that during a dinner with another couple who left the dating show (the one formed by Sabina and Claudio), her boyfriend would have treated her very badly, triggering one of the strong first discussions. The first of a series of clashes.

According to the lady, the knight would have taken every pretext as an excuse to leave. Even on the birthday of his daughter, she was not included among the guests due to countless discussions. Suddenly everything the harmony who was born in the study of UeD is failedleaving room only for a thousand misunderstandings.

In addition, the woman says that her knight has pitted a series of excuses not to see her. Everything would be orchestrated at the table, according to the lady, to be left. A separation that has thus become practically inevitable.

Alessandra thinks that she idealized a man a little too much, which in reality turned out to be the perfect opposite. But in her words, the suffering, the regret and the strong disappointment are evident: “After two weeks it was all over, I only experienced it by phone. She didn’t give me the chance to meet him, he didn’t want to ”.