Here are some curiosities, which not everyone knows, about the knight Ilie, who came as a suitor to Ida Platano

At UeD one of the historical faces of the program is without a doubt the checkers Ida Platanowhich in recent times he was getting acquainted with Alessandro Vicinanza. An acquaintance that, however, did not end in the best way. Today the lady is seeing herself with a new suitor named Ilie.

One of them was born nice understandingalthough Ida Platano actually revealed: “While not my prototype of a man, I want to go beyond the physical aspect”. But what do we know about Ilie? is a man of 47 years old Roman. In his native country he works as manager for a US company.

He never married and never became a father. Today he decides to get involved in the search for true love. He looks for a woman with whom to share joys and pains, work and passions, and reveals: “I’m pleasantly embarrassed”these are his words during his first approach to the study.

Once he met Ida, he instead stated: “I’m very into ‘live life’ and I’d like to know more about her”. The origins of his first name the person concerned explains to her. It seems to have roots in world of sport. Her dad had one passion for tennis and for the Romanian tennis player Ilie Natase, in fact.

The knight encounters a quite particular moment for Platano, due to the disappointment just received from Alessandro. In fact, the latter had expressed, despite himself, an interest in Matteo Ranieri’s UeD suitor: Federica Aversano, the non-choice of the tronista.

Vicinanza had tried to ask the girl to stay, in order to get to know each other, but the proposal was refused by Federica. This attitude obviously stirred Ida’s discontent who, after learning about the situation, she felt teased.

Ilie certainly does not remain silent: “The other time I wanted to leave because faced with her reaction with Alessandro who had asked Federica to stay for an acquaintance, I wanted her to experience all the emotions and therefore I thought that a dinner would not have been suitable at the moment”. But he still decides to give his relationship with Ida a chance.