The episode of UeD had the Neapolitan as its protagonist Armando Incarnato and the former tronista Teresanna Pugliese. It is not the first time that the knight of the male parterre of the throne over finds himself at the center of the controversy. The one that most draws attention to Incarnato are his ways with the ladies, often considered anything but gallant.

Source UeD study

To keep the viewers glued to the TV, was the discussion of the Neapolitan with Gloria, the lady with whom he started a date. While discuss in the center of the study, Armando accuses her of being inconsistent. Glory, in front of such statements, he is indignant to the point of deciding to interrupt the acquaintance with Armando, giving rise, without wanting to, to new discussions.

To occupy the columnist’s chair together with Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari, there is Teresanna Pugliese. The columnist has decided to speak straight into the discussion, to have his say on the talked about knight. It goes without saying that it does collision was inevitable. But let’s see in detail the dynamics of the dispute: Armando and Gloria argued for misunderstandings.

Source UeD study

The stone of the scandal would be the rather intimate effusions and kisses that the two would have exchanged during their last external. Gloria would have minimized what happened, disappointing Incarnato who then became fervent and would have started to accuse her. It is in the midst of this quarrel that Teresanna, called to give her opinion, exclaims in no uncertain terms: “I really don’t like Armando. You have hit a very low level for a woman. You cannot judge it ”.

Armando Incarnato, however, has the prompt reply and scornfully replies: “Come on Teresanna please”. It is at that point that Teresanna is furious: “Don’t turn to me so that you turn your back, you are rude”. La Pugliese then raises her voice: “I’m sorry for the women who go out with you, I would never go out with you. You’ve been in here for 5 years, you’re the last to judge who’s kidding and who’s not. You are self-centered “.